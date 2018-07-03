Harvey Schiller, Air Force brigadier general, was standing by himself at a bustling party in 1995 at the Los Angeles House of Blues when he noticed the ever-controversial Jane Fonda directly in front of him.
“My friends tell me you were a pilot in Vietnam,” Fonda said to Schiller. “Do you hate me?”
Fonda was correct. Schiller had flown combat missions over South Vietnam in 1966-1967, and he knew Fonda had taken her own 1972 protest journey to North Vietnam where she was photographed laughing and singing on an anti-aircraft gun used to shoot down American pilots.
Fonda has hugged two Academy Awards for best actress and composed mega-selling fitness books and, at 80, still works in film and TV. Despite all that, she will be forever defined by many Americans as “Hanoi Jane,” the woman who betrayed America.
We should, on this July 4th holiday, listen to Schiller’s reply to Fonda’s question. At a loud party in LA, a proud Vietnam veteran stood face to face with a famous/infamous Vietnam War protester.
Do you hate me?
“No,” Schiller answered Fonda, “I defended your freedom to speak like I would defend anybody else’s.”
The Vietnam War tore the United States asunder. Sure, we’re yelling at each other today. White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders is asked, in the middle of a meal, to depart a restaurant, and President Donald Trump captivates — and infuriates — Americans with aggressive tweets, and director Michael Moore calls for a million citizens to encircle Washington, D.C., to protest all things Trump.
Still, remember this:
We haven’t reached the level of shouting common in America during The Vietnam War. Let’s pray we never again reach those heights, or, really, those depths.
There’s an alternative to shouting. A better way.
On Monday, Schiller, 78, remembered his encounter with Fonda.
“She backed away, staring at me,” he said. “She was surprised, a little taken back, like she wanted to hear something more negative.”
Schiller, who lives in New York, has strong ties to Colorado Springs. He served as CEO of the United States Olympic Committee from 1988 to 1994 and as Air Force Academy chemistry professor in three periods (1967-1968, 1972-1975 and 1978-1986.)
In the years after the House of Blues meeting, Schiller and Fonda did not become friends, exactly, but they became friendly. When they talked in Los Angeles, Schiller had just been named president of Turner Sports, owned by Ted Turner, then Fonda’s husband.
Fonda offers a cautionary tale for those outraged by the strange turns of American politicians. She traveled to North Vietnam, America’s enemy, on what she called a peace mission but got lost on the journey and declared war on her own countrymen.
When told the North Vietnamese were torturing prisoners of war, who included men commanded to fly perilous combat missions, Fonda implied the torturing was justified.
“These men were bombing and strafing and napalming the country,” she said in a 1972 interview. “If a prisoner tried to escape, it is quite understandable that he would probably be beaten and tortured.”
Her once-idealistic opposition to war — a war most Americans now believe was misguided — soured into loss of sight. Enraged by evil on one side, she failed to see evil on the other side.
She has paid for her blindness ever since.
In 1996, Schiller was sitting down the row from Turner and Fonda at an Atlanta Braves baseball playoff game on the edge of downtown Los Angeles. Turner, Braves owner, was sitting in the open air, along with the general paying public.
A man in his mid-40s walked up to the row and started yelling, “Hey, Jane.”
Schiller, sitting close to the man, suggested Fonda did not want to be bothered. The mid-40s man was undeterred. He wanted, he told Schiller, Fonda’s autograph. He went on shouting, and Fonda went on ignoring.
Finally, the man gave up, but not before yelling, “You (expletive ) Commie Bitch!”
In 2016, Fonda shot scenes for “Our Souls at Night” on West Pikes Peak Avenue in Old Colorado City and in Florence. Her past trailed her, 44 years after the trip to North Vietnam. Someone in Florence placed this sign on the back of a pickup: “Go home, Hanoi Jane.”
Protesting, thoroughly American, freely breathes today. And anger at protesting lives, too. Schiller often is asked what he thinks of NFL players who protest police violence by kneeling during the national anthem.
His response has not changed since 1995.
“You obviously have mixed responses about it, but only the people who kneel know what they are protesting,” Schiller said. “I can’t answer what they feel.”
He knows how he feels.
“Any service person, regardless of which component, I think would feel the same,” Schiller said. “We are basically the armor of a nation defending freedom and all the things that our society holds true.
“And one of them is freedom of speech.”