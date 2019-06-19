The United States Olympic Committee has become one of America’s most popular targets. A growing crowd of politicians seeks to construct a better USOC.
But what about work that’s needed right now?
I wish Rep. Diana DeGette, a Democrat, and Sen. Cory Gardner, a Republican, had announced Monday a crusade to deliver government funds for SafeSport, which is overwhelmed by reports of abuse and requires more cash. Instead, DeGette and Gardner want to lead yet another study of the USOC.
We don’t need another study. The Borders Commission, led by WNBA president Lisa Borders, soon will deliver its report on USOC and athlete safety. We have already seen a 252-page Ropes & Gray report, which documented the USOC’s lethargy in battling abuse of athletes.
It’s clear. Aggressive action is needed to protect athletes. So let’s start protecting and stop collecting reports.
Larry Nassar, the monster who molested hundreds of young athletes, inspired the deserved firestorm directed at the USOC.
But, remember, SafeSport was built by the USOC to stop future Nassars.
The USOC will provide $6.2 million in 2019 to fund SafeSport with another $3 million-plus coming from Olympic National Governing Bodies. SafeSport, to gain needed status and might, needs more independence from the USOC.
Fortunately, a model is in place. The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency, like SafeSport, was founded in time of crisis. Doping was polluting the very idea of clean competition.
USADA, based in Colorado Springs, was first funded largely by USOC and NGB funds. Now, it is funded largely by the government. The organization has become a righteous and ruthless opponent of America dopers. Just ask Lance Armstrong. SafeSport, with proper funding, can become just as righteous and ruthless.
The USOC is undergoing a transformation. More effectively stopping abuse is the primary change, but not the only one.
Nancy Hogshead-Makar serves as co-chair of Team Integrity, an organization that aggressively examines all things USOC. Hogshead-Makar, a swimmer, won four medals at the 1984 Los Angeles Games. She’s bothered by how profits from the Olympics “five rings” have been distributed.
She is, as we will see, not one for understatement.
The USOC’s administrative class has, she says, “run the Olympics like a mini Hunger Games. They have taken all the goodies that come from those five rings. All the money that can be generated from those five rings has gone to the administrative class. It has not gone to the athletes.”
Team Integrity works to give athletes a greater voice in America’s Olympic movement. Hogshead-Makar believes empowered athletes are less likely to suffer abuse.
Critics of the USOC, like Hogshead-Makar, deserve credit. They have been unceasing and harsh, and they had reason to be unceasing and harsh.
The USOC is listening. Partially, it’s true, because leaders have to listen. It’s not the time for anyone associated with the USOC to be smug.
I talked in May with Sarah Hirshland, who took over the USOC 10 months ago. She understood the epic struggles facing the organization before she accepted the job.
“There is progress and there is real change and there are conversations happening today that weren’t happening before,” Hirshland said. “... This is an opportunity to come in at a moment and time where crisis gives us permission, if not a mandate, to make change. So there is a natural permission/mandate that you have coming into a role like I did at a time like I did that is a bit of a gift.”
What she does with that gift is the crucial question facing America’s Olympic movement. She faces intense scrutiny, and she must deliver. Politicians and Team Integrity and a crowd of Americans are watching.
But it’s clear Hirshland does not see herself as upholding the USOC’s past. She sees herself as a change agent. She realizes the organization faces major and painful transformation.
On Monday, DeGette and Gardner made bipartisan observation of the obvious. The USOC failed to protect its athletes. The USOC must give athletes a stronger voice. Nobody is arguing those points.
What DeGette and Gardner should do is stop endorsing talk and start endorsing action. Labor is required for a safer tomorrow.
SafeSport needs help to give it the might it requires to battle monsters.