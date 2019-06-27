If you want to start a heated discussion in Colorado Springs, make a strong statement about whoever is the current president.
Or, to truly turn up the heat, take a stand on the Civil War.
In a recent column, I stated the prime motivation behind the Confederacy was protection of slavery. I heard from several readers who believe the war was about states’ rights.
But what motivated the emphasis in the South on states’ rights?
Easy answer: the protection of slavery.
Have said this before, will say it again: Disagreement is a big part of what makes life fun. Not just saying that. Truly believe that. I can grow through disagreement. So can you.
Send me a message. I read all of them. I respond to almost all of them. My email is david.ramsey@gazette.com
A sampling of recent messages:
First, responses on a June column about Confederate national flags that wave in Colorado cemeteries:
From Sam: “Please don’t insult my intelligence by trying to convince me that your obviously biased opinion played no part in your poorly written article. . . . Perhaps you’re simply trying to fuel racial tensions? That’s how it appears. Am I wrong?”
Yes, you are wrong, Sam, but thanks for asking.
Let’s talk about the word bias. This is the definition of bias, as used in today’s America: I don’t agree with your opinion. Therefore, it is biased.
I heard from several readers who accused me of bias against all things Southern. A couple readers even accused me of trying to incite Colorado residents to desecrate Confederate graves.
Consider this: My entire heritage is Southern. My father’s family is from Virginia. My mother’s from Mississippi. My ancestors fought, and died, in defense of the Confederacy. So, let’s be clear, leave the Confederate dead to rest in peace. Don’t touch their gravestones
But ... truth is truth and wrong is wrong, no matter your heritage. It does no good to hide from the truth behind the Confederacy’s prime motivation.
From Rick: “Thank you SO much for your editorial today about the Confederate flag. You did an excellent job of outlining the issue and how those who adhere to the old, outdated Lost Cause myth still cling to those views.”
Now, I really do understand the motives of a lot of the Lost Cause adherents. Heck, you value your family and its history, and you have to try to explain their resistance against the federal government. It’s a tough psychological dilemma. One of the great Southern historians once wrote that the South would never move on until the region accepted the war’s decision and came to terms with the rebellion against the government to protect slavery.”
From Juanita: “I applaud your insightful, sensitive, and logical column of June 16th, in the face of an increasingly entrenched ‘sophist’ stance of a great many in this country about its selective history. I hope that it is read widely and that it will spur some to considering this point of view.”
Long believed that changing an American’s beliefs in the Civil War is approximately as easy as persuading her/him to change political parties. Sure, these changes happen, but only rarely.
From Rod: “I realize a columnist has to be controversial or why would anybody read his stuff, but I was surprised that you were so critical of the motivations of the common Confederate soldier and flying the flag of their ‘country’ on their graves. I see this criticism a direct parallel to our Vietnam veterans who were so criticized and treated so badly when they returned to the U.S. after fighting a war started by their politicians. I thought we were over that kind of criticism of the common soldier. Most soldiers were just doing their patriotic duty.”
From my column: Flags and memorials in Colorado recognize the sacrifices made by Confederate soldiers. The reasons for those sacrifices are buried with them. The soldiers leave a complex legacy.
Next, a response to my column on Great Basin National Park, just over the Utah border in northeast Nevada.
Cindy: “Too bad you can’t write about locations within the state of Colorado. Last time I checked, the Colorado Springs Gazette was located in Colorado Springs. Not everyone can afford to travel. Just saying.”
And I’m just saying 95% of my columns are based right here in Colorado.