"I would most prayerfully ask in the name of Him who suffers not a sparrow to fall unnoticed, what must be the nature of the crime and degree of punishment awaiting our white neighbors who have so wantonly butchered and driven from our forests these wild pigeons, the most beautiful flowers of the animal creation of North America." – Potawatomi leader Simon Pokagon in 1895 as the passenger pigeon neared extinction.
DENVER – A quick turn of the key opens a cabinet filled with sadness.
Here, on metal shelves in the basement of the Denver Museum of Nature and Science, rest the expertly preserved remains of passenger pigeons and dusky seaside sparrows. For centuries, these birds flew free over North America, but no more.
They are extinct.
The passenger pigeon, about 16 inches long, once numbered in the billions. Flocks containing hundreds of thousands of the bluish-gray birds would appear on the horizon, darken the sky and create such thundering noise it drowned normal conversation. The birds, though, offered easily captured protein for a growing nation. Martha, the last passenger pigeon, died at the Cincinnati Zoo in 1914. With astounding speed, hungry and cruel Americans transformed the passenger pigeon from billions to zero.
The dusky seaside sparrow lived in a narrow stretch of Florida coastland, and, when pesticides and pavement arrived, the sparrow refused to depart. The spunky and small (they weighed less than an ounce) sparrow’s refusal to be pushed around by mankind doomed the species. As the sparrow neared extinction in 1980, five were captured in the wild, creating a wave of joy among bird lovers.
One problem, and it was big one:
All five were male.
The last dusky seaside sparrow, one of those males, died at Disney World in 1987.
Standing in front of this cabinet, examining pigeons and sparrow that will fly no more, delivers a surge of depression, guilt and unfiltered agony, but museum curator Dr. Garth Spellman suggests a different reaction.
Join the crusade to save threatened birds, he says
“Of course you’re saddened when the only way you’re going to see those birds is in a drawer,” he says, “but what we’ve lost in natural beauty can hopefully inspire us to preserve the diversity that we see today.
“As a biologist, I want to think we can still make a difference.”
Making a difference is not some far-flung effort. We’re not talking of stopping fires sizzling through the Amazon rainforest, although that’s a noble cause, too.
The Gunnison sage grouse, also known as the prairie chicken, is close to endemic to Colorado, meaning the fanciful bird is found almost nowhere else. A few can be found in Utah, but almost all dwell in Western Colorado.
The males are beloved for outrageous dancing during mating season. Spellman has traveled to the bird’s lekking — breeding — grounds and watched those dances.
“It’s an incredible display,” he says. “The males compete with each other for access to females. The males dance, and the females congregate on the side and make their decisions.”
The wild dancing is threatened. The State of North America’s Birds issued a report with “concern scores” from 1 to 20. Birds under little threat of extinction were given a 1. Birds under heaviest threat received a 20.
Gunnison sage grouse earned a 20.
Rescuing Gunnison sage grouse, Spellman says, will require willpower combined with money. Private and public partnership in Colorado can ensure the healthy environment needed for Gunnison sage grouse to survive.
Our state’s population zoomed from 2.21 million in 1970 to 5.77 million today, severely threatening the open ranges where sage grouse happily roam and dance.
The campaign will be long and costly, but worthy. Let me tell you why.
In July 1979, I was fishing for lake pike with a college friend in northern Minnesota. On this brilliantly bright day, we glimpsed a black-and-white image flapping in the distance. We agreed it was likely a bald eagle, but kept the sighting to ourselves.
Why?
We might as well have said we encountered a crimson Martian walking on the water. Fewer than 2,000 bald eagles remained in the Lower 48.
Scientists discovered the insecticide DDT caused bald eagle females to produce eggs so thin they burst in the nest. America, using the Endangered Species Act, found the willpower for rescuing our national symbol just before it arrived at passenger pigeon oblivion.
On a recent Amtrak trip to Glenwood Springs, I saw nine bald eagles in Gore Canyon outside Kremmling. In the observation car, a crowd gathered to savor the view and our collective rescue. Bald eagle population has soared to more than 20,000. Hope lingers. We saved our nation's bird of birds, and we can save others, including our state's majestic and strange sage-grouse.
The grim cabinet in the museum basement is filled with glorious creatures that never again will soar.
Please, let’s never fill another cabinet.