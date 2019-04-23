Barry Lopez is describing the joys of flying a kite at the South Pole. This description would carry a shock coming from anyone else, but from Lopez it's no shock.
You expect him to fly a kite at the South Pole.
He’s our wise traveler, who routinely treks beyond the beyond, transporting the rest of us, through his words, where we never would arrive.
It is against regulation to fly kites at the South Pole. Something, Lopez says, about interfering with planes. Lopez gleefully defied those rules and sent his cheap, acrobatic-style kite, the kind you buy at Wal-Mart, soaring above a destination so far south that anywhere you look, you’re looking north.
It was, by South Pole standards, a balmy day. The thermometer climbed all the way to minus 26.
“A whimsical stunt,” Lopez says by phone from his Oregon home.
Lopez, 74, will talk about travel adventures, and truths learned, Wednesday night at 7 in Colorado College’s Cornerstone Arts Center Richard F. Celeste Theatre. Admission is free.
He is, by turns, a whimsical and grave man, but always adventurous. He’s mingled underwater with hammerhead sharks near Galapagos Island. Peered “face to face” with a 600-pound Weddell seal on a dive below Antarctica sea ice. Walked among highly poisonous mamba snakes in Kenya. Slumbered in a tent near the South Pole.
Those journeys brought him stupendous thrills, and you can sense the joy when you read his books. He is, like John Muir and Henry David Thoreau, a poet of the American wilderness. His book “Arctic Dreams” is a nature classic.
But those journeys have left him profoundly worried about the future. Far too many people all over globe look at precious resources and think, “This is for me” when they should be thinking, “This is for we.”
Lopez worries about global warming, which he considers a fact of 21st-century life. He worries about a dwindling supply of clean water. He worries about love of money stampeding earth’s most precious destinations.
What’s more important to us? Protecting pristine wilderness or increasing oil production?
Lopez knows the answer, and he’s frightened.
Reasons for optimism?
“Not much,” he says with a pained laugh.
“Our position as a country - and certainly not all people feel this way, but many do – is denial,” he says. “You have to find a way to shake the foundation of the body politic. . . . There is a significantly large group of people not taking seriously the threats to their biology.
“Some focus on the hereafter, but that doesn’t mean anything here where people are facing real problems. You have to find the courage to say we are done with this. We cannot do this anymore.”
We must, he says, discover a greater good than cash. Big business is wonderful, but only if you’re directly involved in reaping the financial rewards of that big business. Big business, he says, pollutes public health and education and government.
“There’s no place for business ethics and business goals, no place for that thinking,” he says. “And as we can see from Mr. Trump, absolutely no place in public policy.”
If, while reading this, you’re growing worried that Lopez’s lecture will be only grim, stop worrying. In a previous visit to Colorado College, Lopez talked with the audience about his ever-increasing wonder at the natural world and at times listeners felt as if they were standing right there with him in some exotic, far-flung destination.
They felt they were somewhere far away even though they had never gone and never would go.