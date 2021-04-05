Dave Donelson pulled ahead Tuesday in the four-way Colorado Springs City Council race for District 1 in the city's northwest.
Donelson, a former Army Green Beret and retired physician assistant, led by 7,913 votes -- 48% -- early results from the city clerks office showed. The other three trailed with Glenn Carlson, a businessman, getting 28% of the early vote; Jim Mason, a retired Army colonel, gaining 15.8% of the vote; and Michael Seeger getting 7% in early returns.
All four are political newcomers who were competing to replace Councilman Don Knight, who was term limited from running again.
The race was one of six district races on the ballot where voters selected a representative from their area.
In District 1, a new apartment complex proposed at the end of Garden of the Gods, growth management, public transportation, parks and public safety were some of the hot topics among candidates.
Donelson, 57, has said he expected to prioritize funding for public safety and infrastructure if elected. He found those issues resonated the most with voters.
"Potholes and crime — those are the issues that people want to talk about," Donelson said, in a previous interview.
When it comes to city's rapid growth, he would like to see the city manage it responsibly, but in general, the city is already doing a good job with growth management, he said, in a previous interview.
"What we need to do is manage the growth through planned annexation and expansions and infill so we don’t run into problems with water," he said.
He also out-raised his opponents despite not receiving an endorsement or funding from the Housing and Building Association.
Mason, 67, said if elected, he expected to form a task force to help set a vision for growth in the city and neighborhood revitalization, and involve the community in that plan. He also promised to improve economic diversity and improve public transportation. Mason brought community experience to the race as a board member for Colorado Springs School District 11 and the Colorado Springs Urban Renewal Authority.
Carlson, 37, owner of Absolute Body Balance, was in the race for a city council seat for the second time and said he planned to prioritize recovery from the pandemic, particularly for businesses. Reworking the city's zoning code, infrastructure updates and protecting parks and open spaces also toped his list of key issues. Carlson was also among the vocal opponents against the apartments for the end of the Garden of the Gods.
Carlson brought community experience to the race as the board president of the Trails and Open Space Coalition.
Among the youngest candidates across all races, Seeger, 30, said he expected to prioritize improving communication about the pandemic, renewable energy, public safety and infrastructure. He ran one of the lower-profile campaigns, accepting no significant cash contributions through March 15.