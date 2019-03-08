An interview with an ex-girlfriend of suspected killer Patrick Frazee will premiere on Dateline NBC Friday night.
Vanessa Curie and her mother, Georgia, will talk to NBC about Vanessa's three year relationship with Frazee, who is charged with first-degree murder of Kelsey Berreth, 29, and three counts of solicitation of murder.
Patrick Frazee's blowup after daughter's birth prompted call to Social Services, search documents show
Berreth disappeared from her Woodland Park townhouse on Thanksgiving Day and is presumed dead.
The hour-long NBC broadcast at 9 p.m. MST will also feature Frazee's friend Clinton Cline, who believes Frazee, 32, is innocent. Kelsey's cousin, JoDee Garretson, will also speak publicly for the first time since the February preliminary hearing.
Search warrants related to the case were released Wednesday, one of which details Frazee's abusive behavior toward hospital staff after the birth of Frazee and Berreth's daughter.
Berreth's body has not been found. A 10-person team embarked on a month-long search of the Midway Landfill in Fountain in an effort to find her remains or other evidence in her presumed murder.
Frazee is due back in court April 5, where he is expected to enter a plea. A trial date is to be scheduled then.