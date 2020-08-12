A Teller County sheriff's deputy who shot and wounded a suspect during a confrontation in May won't face charges, the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office said Wednesday.
On May 22, Deputy Sean Boe was attempting to arrest Robert John Rowland, who was wanted on a felony menacing charge.
Rowland, 33, was found by deputies on County Road 94 in Park County when he pulled a handgun from his waistband and put the gun to his head, according to the DA's Office, which has jurisdiction in El Paso and Teller counties.
When officers ordered him to drop the gun, Rowland reportedly raised the weapon toward deputies.
Boe fired, hitting Rowland in the side. He was airlifted to a hospital and has since recovered.
Rowland is charged with 1st degree assault-threatening a peace officer with a weapon.
"Following a careful review of the facts and evidence, the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office has concluded that Teller County sheriff's Cpl. Boe acted reasonably when he fired his weapon on May 22, 2020," the DA's Office concluded. "No charges will be filed."
Under state law, law enforcement officers are justified in using deadly force if the officers reasonably believe it necessary to defend themselves or another person from imminent use of deadly physical force, or to arrest a person who has committed or attempted to commit a felony involving the use or threatened use of a deadly weapon, or otherwise indicated that he is likely to endanger human life or to inflict serious bodily to another unless apprehended without delay.
In addition, state law gives anyone the right to defend themselves with deadly force if they reasonably believe they are in imminent danger of being killed or receiving great bodily injury and reasonably believe a lesser degree of force is inadequate.
Teller County Sheriff’s Office deputies are not equipped with body worn cameras, nor are the vehicles outfitted with dash cams, so there is no video footage of the confrontation and shooting, The DA's Office said.