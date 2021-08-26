An April police shooting of a man suspected of committing an attempted armed robbery was justified, the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office announced Thursday.
Fountain police officer Isaac Abila fatally shot a man during a car chase on I-25 near the Woodmen Road exit on April 19. The District Attorney's Office determined that Abila acted to save the life of a state trooper who was in imminent danger when the robbery suspect accelerated his vehicle toward the trooper.
Abila shot 11 times, striking the suspect, Robert Paul Garcia, five times, the DA's report says. Garcia later died in the hospital.
The DA’s Office routinely reviews officer-involved shootings .