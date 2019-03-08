Former El Paso County Commissioner Darryl Glenn has been hired by a local nonprofit that serves domestic violence survivors.
Glenn, who retired from the Board of County Commissioners in December after being term-limited, is the new chief development officer for TESSA of Colorado Springs, the organization said Friday in a newsletter.
Glenn, who also served on the Colorado Springs City Council, will work to expand TESSA's "diverse funding portfolio" and command campaigns, projects and other activities to fund the nonprofit's operations, the newsletter states. An attorney, he also brings expertise on family law and protection order, according to the newsletter.
Glenn, a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel, tried to unseat U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet in 2016, but lost. He also made a failed bid to become the Republican nominee for Colorado's 5th Congressional District in 2018.
“I am honored to work with TESSA on raising its positive profile on helping to foster a community free of domestic violence and sexual assault," Glenn said in a statement. "I look forward to assisting in providing oversight and execution of program initiatives, public awareness and prevention campaigns.”