Five students from the Pikes Peak region are among hundreds of recipients of the Daniels Fund Scholarship Program, which provides up to $100,000 toward a student's college undergraduate degree.

This year, 240 students were selected as scholars from Colorado, New Mexico and Wyoming, the nonprofit announced Monday. Colorado had the most recipients at 130.

Founded by cable television pioneer Bill Daniels, the Denver-based scholarship program covers educational expenses after scholarships and financial aid for graduating high school seniors to attend nonprofit colleges and universities across the nation.

Students are selected based on their demonstration of exceptional character, leadership, commitment to the community, academic performance and promise, well-roundedness and emotional maturity.

The 2022 Pikes Peak region recipients are:

• Madeline Wiseman, Colorado Springs Early Colleges.

• Tylor Huff, Doherty High School.

• William Pado, Doherty High School.

• Justin Fauson, St. Mary's High School.

• Alayna Schoepp, The Classical Academy - College Pathways.

With this year’s announcement, more than 4,800 students have received the Daniels scholarship, the nonprofit said. At any given time, nearly 1,000 Daniels scholars are attending some 200 colleges and universities nationwide.

Since 2000, the program has awarded more than $235 million in scholarships.

For a complete list of the winners, visit danielsfund.org/2022DanielsScholars.