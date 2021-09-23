A sex offender committed indefinitely to a Kansas state mental hospital because he was considered "too dangerous" to be released escaped the facility and is thought to be camping or traveling around national and state parks in Western and Midwestern state, including Colorado, the U.S. Marshals Service announced.

John Freeman Colt, 42, escaped from the Larned State Hospital's Sexual Predator Treatment Program on June 30 after he was committed to the facility for an indefinite civil sentence stemming from 2001 charges for aggravated sexual battery, attempted rape, aggravated burglary and four counts of aggravated battery against law enforcement, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

After months of planning, Colt slipped through five security doors and the outside gates of the facility using a replica of a staff ID badge and dress clothes, authorities said.

The day of his escape, Colt shaved his beard and hair, stuffed his bed with blankets and convinced a new staff worker that he was a new doctor who needed his help finding his way out of the building.

Once out, he rode with a local farmer to Larned and took off to Scott City on a motorcycle he bought before his escape with the help of an accomplice, authorities said.

Colt is thought to be traveling through state and national parks in Colorado Missouri, New Mexico, South Dakota, Texas and Utah.

Colt is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He has hazel eyes, brown hair and a heart tattoo with the letters BH on his left arm, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

The U.S. Marshals Services encouraged anyone with information is encouraged to call local law enforcement or 1-877-WANTED2, or send information to the U.S. Marshals via the USMS Tips app.