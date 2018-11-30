UPDATE 10:03 a.m.
Authorities have taken the wanted suspect into custody, according to scanner traffic.
The shelter in place request has been lifted.
--
Authorities are asking people in the area of the 5400 block of North Nevada Avenue near the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs to take shelter as they search for a possibly armed fugitive.
Joshua Johnson fled from El Paso County Sheriff's deputies just before 8 a.m. He is 6 feet 2 inches and 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Police are asking citizens to make sure doors and windows are locked.
If anyone sees Johnson, they are asked to call police at 444-7000 or 911.