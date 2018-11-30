Authorities are asking people in the area of the 5400 block of North Nevada Avenue near the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs to take shelter as they search for a possibly armed fugitive.
Joshua Johnson fled from El Paso County Sheriff's deputies just before 8 a.m. He is 6 feet 2 inches and 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Police are asking citizens to make sure doors and windows are locked.
UCCSAlert: We are aware of the situation at I-25 & Nevada. We are monitoring and will update as necessary. Campus community is safe at this time.— UCCS Emergency Mgmt (@UCCS_Prepared) November 30, 2018
If anyone sees Johnson, they are asked to call police at 444-7000 or 911.