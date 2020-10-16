Critical weather conditions are expected Friday around the Cameron Peak fire, the largest fire in Colorado history, officials said.
A red flag warning was issued as wind speeds could reach up to 70 mph, risking a rapid spread of flames and embers as seen on Wednesday when the fire exploded in size.
The blaze, west of Fort Collins, measured 167,153 acres as of Friday morning with 56% containment reported and more than 1,100 firefighters working to stop its spread.
Crews' focuses on Friday include blocking the fire's spread farther south and east, Paul Delmerico, the fire's operation chief, said in a video update Friday.
"We're doing everything we can to make sure that we're prepared for a fire advance to the communities of Glen Haven all the way to Masonville," Delmerico said.
Response teams prepared for the possible spread by adding engines, firefighters and air resources toward the south side of the fire.
However, the northern side of the fire's containment held strong and voluntary evacuations for Crystal Lakes, Red Feather Lakes and several other areas were lifted Thursday, according to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office.
Meanwhile, the East Troublesome fire that ignited in Grand County on Wednesday grew to 5,684 acres as of Friday morning, Rebecca Roland, a spokeswoman, said.
Thursday air support dropped retardant and water on the fire and the 82 firefighters responding Friday will continue to try and build containment lines.
A red flag warning is also in effect for the East Troublesome fire, which could see wind gusts up to 35 mph Friday.
Pre-evacuation orders were issued for parts of Grand County because of the fire's spread.
As for the Wild Horse fire burning in southern Colorado on Fort Carson along Colorado 115, it's estimated at 670 acres and was 70% contained as of Friday afternoon, said Fort Carson spokeswoman Brandy Gill.