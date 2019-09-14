A man who will forever be remembered for bringing a smile to millions of people passed away recently.
The video of Deputy Tony Scherb, viewed more than 12 million times, is at the bottom of this article. He was recently battling cancer and served in law enforcement for more than 30 years.
"It is with profound sadness we share the passing of Deputy Tony Scherb," the sheriff's office wrote on Twitter. "He fought a long and courageous battle and he will be missed dearly. This is in loving memory of our friend and brother in blue."