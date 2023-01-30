Fox News anchor and political commentator Dana Perino will deliver the spring commencement address at Colorado State University-Pueblo.

Graduation is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. on May 13 at the ThunderBowl.

Perino graduated from the university, then called the University of Southern Colorado, in 1994 with a bachelor’s degree in mass communications and dual minors in Spanish and political science. She was involved with the school’s speech team and hosted and produced shows for the PBS-affiliated campus television station, according to a news release.

“My experience at CSU-Pueblo helped shape me into who I am today, both professionally and personally. I am looking forward to speaking with the class of 2023 to remind them that with integrity, dignity and discipline, anyone can reach their goals and everything will be okay,” Perino said in the release.

Perino went on to work as the White House Press Secretary for President George W. Bush, making her the second woman to hold such a job, according to the release. She served in the Bush administration for more than seven years, including at the Department of Justice after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. President Barack Obama later appointed her to serve on the Broadcasting Board of Governors, where she advocated for the individual and economic freedoms of women in Africa.

Today, Perino co-anchors “America’s Newsroom with Bill Hemmer & Dana Perino” and co-hosts “The Five,” both Fox News programs.

“We are excited to welcome Dana back to CSU-Pueblo,” said Timothy Mottet, the university's president, in the news release. “Her career has served as an inspiration for our students and she has been an incredible mentor providing opportunities for them to see her studio in New York.”