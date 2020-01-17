Fierce winds expected across the Pikes Peak region Friday could bring unsafe driving conditions along Interstate 25, forecasters at the National Weather Service warn.
A high wind warning was issued for El Paso County and is in effect from 11 a.m. through 8 p.m. Damaging winds between 20 to 40 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph, could cause trees to fall and bring down power lines, forecasters warned.
Travel will be difficult, forecasters say, especially for drivers of lightweight, high-profile cars. Motorists should consider postponing travel along the interstate south of Colorado City to Raton, N.M., the weather service advised.
Near the Sangre de Cristo mountains and eastern Sawatch mountains, wind gusts could reach 85 mph. People should avoid being outside in forested areas and stay in the lower levels of their homes, the weather service warned.
By Saturday, winds are expected to subside. Sunny, clear skies are likely throughout the weekend.
For Martin Luther King Jr. Day, forecasters predict a high of 53 degrees and sunny skies.
Here's the forecast for the week ahead from the National Weather Service:
Today: Areas of blowing dust after 11 a.m. Sunny, with a high near 50. Windy, with a light and variable wind becoming west northwest 25 to 30 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43 and a low around 22.
Sunday: Sunny with a high near 50 and a low around 22.
Monday: Sunny with a high near 53 and a low around 29.
Tuesday: Partly sunny with a high near 56 and a low around 28.
Wednesday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny with a high near 51 and a low around 24.
Thursday: A chance of snow showers. Partly sunny with a high near 43.