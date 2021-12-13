Palmer Ridge High School was evacuated Monday afternoon after an outside gas line was damaged during construction work, according to a tweet from Lewis-Palmer School District 38.

A crew from Black Hills Energy was on scene repairing the damaged line as of 5 p.m., according to district spokesman Mark Belcher. No one was injured in the incident, he said.

All evening events at the high school, including a scheduled sixth grade concert, have been postponed, officials said. District residents and families are advised to check periodically with the school for rescheduling dates.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.