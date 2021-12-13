palmer ridge hs.jpg

Palmer Ridge High School was evacuated Monday, Dec. 13, 2021 due to gas line damage caused by construction.

Palmer Ridge High School was evacuated Monday afternoon after an outside gas line was damaged during construction work, according to a tweet from Lewis-Palmer School District 38.

A crew from Black Hills Energy was on scene repairing the damaged line as of 5 p.m., according to district spokesman Mark Belcher. No one was injured in the incident, he said.

All evening events at the high school, including a scheduled sixth grade concert, have been postponed, officials said. District residents and families are advised to check periodically with the school for rescheduling dates.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

