Housebound golfers got a chance to get outside and play on Sunday with the reopening of both city-owned golf courses, Patty Jewett and Valley-Hi golf courses. But there are some new rules in place to keep golfers safe from the spread of COVID-19. Modifications include online tee times and payments online, no golf carts and no shared touchable surfaces, including bunker rakes, ball washers, water stations and scorecards. The clubhouses are closed. The driving range is also closed. Golfers tee off on the first hole on Sunday, April 5, 2020. (Photo by Jerilee Bennett, The Gazette)