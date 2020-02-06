AURORA — The Arapahoe County District Attorney's Office won't pursue charges against the on-duty Aurora Police (APD) officer found drunk and unresponsive behind the wheel of his unmarked patrol car last year because they lack the ability to prove it in court.
"I was desperate to find some way to move forward on this case," said George Brauchler, District Attorney for the 18th Judicial District. "This would be the weakest DUI we've ever moved forward on."
Brauchler said Thursday that his office first learned of the incident involving Officer Nate Meier through local media, 257 days after it happened.
Meier, 48, was first found on March 29, 2019 after a woman called 911 and told the dispatcher there was an unconscious man in the driver’s seat of a vehicle that was stopped in the middle of East Mississippi Avenue near Buckley Air Force Base.
