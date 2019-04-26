Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 48F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 48F. NW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.