No criminal charges will be filed against an El Paso County sheriff’s deputy who was fired after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman he had cited for drunken driving, the DA’s Office said Thursday.
“Following a thorough review of the events that occurred on Dec. 24-25, 2018 involving former El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Deputy David Kwiecien, the 4th Judicial DA’s Office has concluded that there is insufficient evidence to file criminal charges under Colorado law,” the office tweeted. “While off-duty, Mr. Kwiecien engaged in inappropriate relations with a citizen he had arrested hours earlier for driving under the influence.
“An investigation has determined that the conduct occurred when the woman was no longer in custody and had returned to her home, and, while his actions were highly inappropriate and unprofessional, they do not rise to the level of criminal charges under Colorado law.”
Kwiecien declined to comment about the DA’s decision. Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Jacqueline Kirby also declined to comment.
The woman who made the accusation against Kwiecien sent a notice of intent to sue May 13 to County Attorney Diana May. The notice is a prerequisite before a lawsuit can be filed against a government entity.
While the full extent of the woman’s physical, emotional and economic injuries is undetermined, “her damages may well exceed” $10 million, it states.
According to the notice:
Early Christmas Day, Deputy David Kwiecien stopped a driver and determined she was intoxicated. Kwiecien cited the woman with driving under the influence of alcohol. Deputy Jerry Hodge also was present during the traffic stop.
After completing a blood test at UCHealth Memorial Central Hospital, the woman was released into the care of her son.
Later that night, Kwiecien texted her and went to her home, then visited her a second time and “took advantage of his position as a law enforcement officer and his knowledge of (the woman’s) intoxicated state to sexually assault (her).”
Kwiecien, who joined the Sheriff’s Office in 2016, was placed on administrative leave April 12 and fired May 21, Kirby said last month.
Despite not facing criminal charges, Kwiecien was fired after an internal investigation by the Sheriff’s Office found he had committed “significant policy violations,” she told The Gazette.
The criminal accusation was investigated by Colorado Springs police.