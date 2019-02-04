Two Boulder County sheriff's deputies are facing manslaughter charges, accused of playing a part in the asphyxiation death of a 23-year-old man on his birthday, the 20th Judicial District Attorney's Office said in a Monday press release.
Boulder County sheriff's deputies James O'Brien and Adam Lunn were charged after an autopsy revealed the man died from positional asphyxia - from the way he was placed in the back of a van during transport, according to the District Attorney's Office. The forensic pathologist in the case deemed the manner of death a homicide.
Demetrius Shankling, fresh from a bar around 2:20 a.m. on the morning of his 23rd birthday, was met by a pair of Boulder Police Department officers, according to the arrest affidavit. Shankling was with three other men and had just tumbled through the grass near the corner of Canyon Boulevard and 9th Street.
