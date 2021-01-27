A District 49 bus driver shortage has reached a "critical" level, requiring more students to walk to school and leaving them without rides to field trips, the district said Wednesday.
District officials want qualified applicants to step up and help meet increased demand for busing as more students return to in-person learning, said D-49 Director of Transportation Jack Pietraallo, adding that there is currently a waiting list for busing.
The district has already cut and combined routes this school year, requiring families to navigate staggered drop-off and pick-up times and bus stop assignments. This year it also created walking zones, requiring families within a certain distance from each school to have their students walk or find their own transportation. The shortage leaves the district unable to provide transportation to field trips, he said.
The changes have helped but further route cuts may be necessary if the district can't recruit more drivers soon, Pietraallo said.
“No matter how we slice it, our families will feel the pain and will have to plan for the inconvenience if we are unable to hire more drivers," he said.
The district is short about 35 drivers, up from a pre-pandemic shortage of 25, Pietraallo said. The issue has existed for years in school districts locally and nationwide, he added.
Harrison District 2 is likewise struggling to recruit and retain bus drivers, spokeswoman Christine O'Brien said, adding that it's seeking to hire eight drivers. Fountain-Fort Carson District 8 is always in need of bus drivers and monitors, said spokeswoman Christy McGee. Colorado Springs District 11 is short 17 drivers, said Kevin McCafferty, its transportation operations manager.
Districts say the job pays well — more than $14 an hour entry-level in District 49, and more than $15 per hour in District 11 — with good benefits.
"You won't get rich being a school bus driver, but the idea of making a difference in children's lives is a common reason drivers give for straying here — for decades, in many cases," McCafferty said.