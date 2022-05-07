Colorado Springs School District 11 has narrowed its search for a new superintendent down to three finalists, officials with the district announced Saturday.
Tammy L. Clementi, Michael W. Gaal and Peter F. Hilts were the three finalists named by the school district Saturday following a special six-hour meeting, officials said. It is the next step in the search for a new superintendent following a mutual separation between the district and former Superintendent Michael Thomas in March.
Hilts is the current chief education officer for District 49.
"The Board of Education looks forward to hosting all three finalists over the coming weeks and aims to announce the new Superintendent of D11 by the end of this month," a statement from the district reads. "The community will be invited to meet the candidates and offer feedback during public forums. More details on the finalists and the timeline for finalist visits will be released early next week."
Nicholas Gledich was named interim superintendent in early March.