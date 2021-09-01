All Colorado Springs School District 11 staff will have to wear masks or another facial covering beginning next week, district officials announced late Wednesday evening.
The staff mask mandate goes into effect on Tuesday, Sept. 7, and will apply to all district staff, regardless of whether they’ve been vaccinated or not, when they’re inside and around other people. It’ll be in place for the 30 days after Tuesday, and officials said they would re-evaluate once that period was up.
“One of our main goals is to keep our schools open for in-person learning as much as possible this school year,” officials said in a message to families. “We’ve already experienced challenges in some of our schools that have impacted in-person learning, so we must take precautions.”
Officials announced the updates as they continued to follow local case rates of COVID-19.
In El Paso County, residents saw the positive case rate of the virus gradually rise throughout the month of August, finally reaching a rate of over 200 cases of the virus per 100,000 people on Monday. As of Wednesday, there was a rate of just over 254 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in El Paso County over the last seven days.
For now, the mandate only applies to staff, with the district reiterating local and state guidance recommending masks for unvaccinated or partially vaccinated people over the age of 12.
Still, officials said that they expect the trend of COVID-19 cases in El Paso County to go up by the end of the week, adding that if county data showed five consecutive days above 200 cases of the virus per 100,000 people, they’d extend the mask order to elementary school students as well.
The district said they anticipated a facial-covering requirement for elementary school students to also go into effect on Tuesday.
“We will communicate with you as soon as possible regarding this requirement so you may have adequate time to prepare,” officials said.