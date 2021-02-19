School District 11 plans to return to full-time in-person learning for the final quarter of the school year, a District 11 news release announced Friday.
Students levels K-12 will have the opportunity to return to the classroom setting starting March 10 after months of remote learning.
The decision to shift to in-person learning comes as COVID-19 cases in Colorado decline with a statewide positivity rate of 3.43% and the number of people vaccinated increasing daily, with 333,859 Coloradans fully vaccinated.
Preschool students will continue to meet four days a week and K-12 parents can continue opting into the remote learning model if they choose, although there will be some modifications, the release said.
Some of the modifications may include shifting students into different classes so teachers do not have to teach both in-person and online at the same time. Rather, there can be entire classes devoted to online students or in-person students. But the modifications will depend on how many students opt to continue online instruction only, Devra Ashby, the district's spokeswoman, said.
"It is thanks to our diligent work to keep our students, staff members and buildings safe that we are able to make this very critical step forward," Ashby said. "The district’s and board’s desire since last spring has always been to open our schools fully to provide in-person learning, as safely as possible, which is key to academic success."
Specific details on the transition will be provided to families once the plans are finalized among the district's administration, Ashby said in the release.