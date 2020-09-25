Colorado Springs School District 11 is delaying the start of in-person classes at its four traditional high schools for a week because of inadequate ventilation in the buildings, officials said Friday.
"Due to a reassessment of the District 11 school ventilation situation at all D-11 high schools, the district will need to delay the in-person learning start by one week, to the week of Oct. 5 at all traditional D-11 high schools (Coronado, Doherty, Mitchell, and Palmer)," the district's statement said.
The district had already planned to delay in-person classes at Doherty High School because an individual connected to the school had been assessed to be a "presumptive positive" case.
Friday's statement did not say what was inadequate about the ventilation, but schools are faced with safeguarding students and staff from the coronavirus, which can be airborne and spread by talking or coughing. It also spreads more easily indoors, health experts have said in urging people to wear masks.
The district also did not say what is being done to remedy the ventilation problems, how much it will cost or how it will be paid for.
The Roy J. Wasson academic campus has proper ventilation and it is safe for in person learning to resume at that campus as scheduled for next week.
"We realize this is not an ideal situation. However, this decision was made with the safety of our students and staff as our top priority," the district's statement said.