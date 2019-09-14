The largest school district in southern Colorado is among the many schools nationwide impacted by a major data breach.
The breach impacts a platform used by districts across the country -- including Colorado Springs School District 11.
The data affected includes first names, last names and in some instances student date of birth. It does not affect Social Security numbers, credit card data or other financial information, according to District 11.
As of Friday, the owner of the platform told D-11 there is no evidence that this information has been used. They are offering up complimentary credit monitoring services from Experian for affected individuals. If you are interested in learning more about this option, please call 866-883-3309 or email aimsweb1request@pearson.com.