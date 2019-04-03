Bike incident
Two cyclists were injured Saturday after they hit a trip line that was stretched across a bridge on Rock Island Trail in Colorado Springs. Photo courtesy of Trails and Open Space Coalition.
Two bicyclists were injured Saturday after hitting a trip line stretched across a Colorado Springs trail.

The Trails and Open Space Coalition on Wednesday said the line was on Rock Island Trail, which runs along Constitution Avenue between North Powers Boulevard and North Weber Street.

The trip line was stretched across a bridge on the trail between North Academy and North Union boulevards, the coalition said. One cyclist is recovering from a broken collarbone, cracked ribs and a concussion. The other cyclist was badly bruised.

Colorado Springs police are investigating the crime and warned the public to be on the lookout for other such traps.

