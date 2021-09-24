A cyclist was sent to the hospital following a crash with a SUV Friday afternoon near Interstate 25, Colorado Springs police said.
Just before 2:45 p.m., the cyclist was crossing on Uintah Road near the interstate when a small, black SUV, merging from the southbound highway off-ramp to westbound Uintah, crashed into them.
The SUV fled the scene last seen driving north on Walnut Street. The cyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Police are investigating and no names have been released. Westbound Uintah Street from the interstate has been closed.