A 65-year-old man was hit and killed while bicycling near Colorado College Tuesday evening, Colorado Springs police said Wednesday.

About 8 p.m., officers responded to a bicyclist hit in the 1300 block of North Wahsatch Avenue, police said. Henry Guzman of Colorado Springs was hospitalized and later died of his injuries, police said.

Police said a northbound Dodge sedan struck Guzman, who was also traveling north.

Speed or impairment are not considered factors in the crash, the statement said, and no charges have been filed. The driver was at the crash when officers arrived, said police spokeswoman Natashia Kerr.

Guzman's death is the fifth traffic fatality and first bicycle related fatality in Colorado Springs this year. At this time last year, there were nine traffic related deaths.

