A bicyclist who died Monday, nearly a week after he was struck by a car, has been identified as John Jesmer, 69, the El Paso County Coroner's Office reported.
Jesmer was one of Jack Quinn's Running Club's "dear members and committee members," the popular downtown group wrote in a Facebook post.
He was hit by a car Oct. 23 near North Weber and East Dale streets while cycling north about 7:30 p.m.
Police said speed, drugs and alcohol aren't considered factors in the crash.
Jesmer was the fourth cyclist killed in the city this year. His death brought the year's traffic deaths total to 43, tying the record set in 1986.
"Let's all use extra caution while out traveling, especially at night," the club's Facebook post says. A candlelight vigil was to be held Tuesday night for Jesmer.