A cyclist died after being struck by a vehicle late Tuesday morning in Colorado Springs, Gazette news partner KKTV reported

Police say a person on a bicycle was hit by a vehicle near St. Vrain Street and Iowa Avenue. Officials closed the intersection, which is by the Olympic Training Center, around 11:20 a.m.

Police have not said who is at fault for the crash, and they are investigating the incident, KKTV reported.

