A cyclist died after being struck by a vehicle late Tuesday morning in Colorado Springs, Gazette news partner KKTV reported.
Police say a person on a bicycle was hit by a vehicle near St. Vrain Street and Iowa Avenue. Officials closed the intersection, which is by the Olympic Training Center, around 11:20 a.m.
CSPD and CSFD on scene of a traffic accident at E St. Vrain St and Iowa ave All directions of traffic are blocked at the intersection, seek alternate routes. @CSPDPIO— CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) August 24, 2021
Police have not said who is at fault for the crash, and they are investigating the incident, KKTV reported.