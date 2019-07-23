Police lights

A cyclist was hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning while traveling the wrong direction on South Nevada Avenue in Colorado Springs. 

The cyclist, who is expected to recover from their injuries, was traveling south in the northbound lanes of South Nevada Avenue just before 11 a.m. when a vehicle turning from a side street struck them, police said.

Motorcyclist identified in deadly east Colorado Springs crash

The driver was uninjured but the cyclist was taken to a hospital. Police have determined that the cyclist's riding against traffic was the cause of the collision.

Coroner ID's 16-year-old killed in single-car crash near Calhan

Police reported that South Nevada Avenue was blocked from East Las Vegas Street to Mill Street for the accident investigation. Police could not be reached for comment on when the street would reopen.

Colorado Springs man killed in crash near Pikes Peak Cog Railway identified

Colorado state law requires any person riding a bicycle to ride in the right-hand lane and follow the same traffic signs and signals as a vehicle. 

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Liz is a multimedia journalist with a specific interest in environment and outdoor recreation. She watches way too much Star Trek and is working toward her rescue scuba divers certification. Liz joined the Gazette staff in 2019.

Load comments