A cyclist was hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning while traveling the wrong direction on South Nevada Avenue in Colorado Springs.
The cyclist, who is expected to recover from their injuries, was traveling south in the northbound lanes of South Nevada Avenue just before 11 a.m. when a vehicle turning from a side street struck them, police said.
The driver was uninjured but the cyclist was taken to a hospital. Police have determined that the cyclist's riding against traffic was the cause of the collision.
Police reported that South Nevada Avenue was blocked from East Las Vegas Street to Mill Street for the accident investigation. Police could not be reached for comment on when the street would reopen.
Colorado state law requires any person riding a bicycle to ride in the right-hand lane and follow the same traffic signs and signals as a vehicle.