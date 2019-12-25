A cyclist was taken to a hospital after being struck by a vehicle along the eastern edge of Memorial Park on Christmas Eve, according to Colorado Springs police.
The cyclist was seriously injuries in the collision with the vehicle traveling north on South Union Boulevard about 6:05 p.m., police reported.
The bicycle was equipped with two lights, including a flashing light on the rear. The cyclist was not wearing a helmet, according to police.
Authorities do not suspect the driver was speeding or of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol. As of Tuesday night, no charges had been filed.