A cyclist has life-threatening injuries after being hit a by a pickup on Garden of the Gods Road Thursday evening, Colorado Springs police said.
Police said the truck was exiting a business at about 5 p.m. when it hit thr bicyclist at the 500 block of West Garden of the Gods Road.
According to police, the cyclist is "currently being evaluated at a local hospital for serious life-threatening injuries." The driver remained at the scene.
Westbound lanes of Garden of the Gods from Interstate 25 to Chestnut remained closed at 7 p.m.
Police said traffic would be impacted for 2-3 hours while they investigated the crash.
No further details about the crash were immediately provided.