Dozens of customers — some crammed inside and others isolated in the parking lot — waited for their take-out orders at Western Omelette Sunday afternoon, before the popular brunch spot west of downtown closed indefinitely.

The restaurant, at 16 S. Walnut St., had been open for takeout only following Gov. Jared Polis’ executive order closing all restaurant dining rooms to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, but its owners announced it would close its doors at 2 p.m. Sunday.

“We do believe we have given our best shot to stay open, however, payroll continues to exceed the income, said owner Russell Borders in a YouTube video posted Saturday. “We’re going to do our best to be there when this is over, but like so many other businesses, we don’t know what tomorrow holds.”

About noon, 20 people stood outside in clusters outside the restaurant. Meanwhile, others stood in a crammed lobby waiting for their order to be called.

Cathy Verdier said she was waiting inside for her food before a line formed and it became too crowded. She said she wrote the names of the people waiting in line, handed the list to an employee and went to her car to wait.

Verdier, who works at The Place – a homeless shelter formerly known as Urban Peak – said she wanted to distance herself so that she could be healthy enough to go to work and reduce potentially spreading the virus.

Others, like Stephanie Powell and her daughter, Morgan waited in their car until the restaurant cleared out.

“It is absolutely our favorite place. We thought we would get one last good meal before it closes,” Stephanie Powell said. “Their green chile is phenomenal.”

Sarah Gross, a fan of the restaurant's "tire-sized" pancakes and "biscuit balls the size of your head" said she had been waiting two hours for order.

“It’s a unique treasure that’s been here for a while,” Gross said of the restaurant while waiting outside. “I wanted to support local business.”

Cecilia Grimaldo waited two hours before she walked out with her order: an omelette with green chile.

“It was well worth the wait,” she said.

Western Omlette locations in Fountain and Calhan will remain open until further notice.