A customer scared off an armed man who attempted to rob a store on South Circle Drive on Wednesday afternoon, Colorado Springs police said.

The would-be robber approached a clerk and asked for money while reaching for a gun in his waistband around 1:30 p.m., according to the police report. He left on foot when a male customer in the store confronted him, police said.

Officers aided by tracking dogs were unable to locate him. The robber was described as a Hispanic male in his 20s, about 5 feet 8 inches, medium build, shaved head, wearing all black clothes

Colorado Springs Police did not identify the store in the 1700 block of South Circle Drive.

