Colorado Springs movie theaters are the latest businesses to take a hit and shut their doors as the tide of coronavirus cases keeps rising, a news release announced.
Cinemark Tinseltown as well as Cinemark Carefree Circle and IMAX will close temporarily starting Friday as new health measures take effect in El Paso County.
The county is set to enter Level Red of the state's COVID-19 dial framework Friday, closing indoor restaurant dining, limiting gyms to 10% capacity, reducing retail to 50% capacity, and prohibiting indoor events and entertainment.
The positivity rate in El Paso County is over 15%, well above the CDC's 5% positivity rate suggested for allowing reopenings.
"As soon as we are able, we will update you with our plan for a safe reopening," the theater release said. "We look forward to sharing the magic of the movies with you again soon."