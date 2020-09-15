Culvert repairs along U.S. Highway 24 will begin this month between Green Mountain Falls and Crystola, the Colorado Department of Transportation announced Tuesday.
Frontier Environmental Services crews will begin work Sept. 28 as part of regionwide culvert repairs in El Paso, Fremont and Park counties, the department reported. Work will continue into the fall.
Work on Highway 24 will take place at mile marker 288, about halfway between Green Mountain Falls and Crystola in western El Paso County.
Crews will install culverts, clean culverts and box culverts, repair joints, add turf and reinforcement mat, and add rock dams, according to a CDOT news release. In some locations, work will require trench digging and a temporary signal for traffic control with single-lane closures.
Drivers along Highway 24 should expect shoulder closures in east- and westbound lanes at the construction site, according to the release. Crews will work Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Other project locations include Colorado Highway 9 at mile marker 46.6 in Park County, and at Colorado Highway 115 at mile marker 8.2 in Fremont County.