FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2021 file photo, Sarah Al Amiri, Emirati Minister of State for Advanced Sciences and Deputy Project Manager of the Emirates Mars Mission speaks ahead of a live broadcast of the Hope Probe as it attempts to enter Mars orbit as a part of Emirates Mars mission, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, announced plans to send a probe to land on an asteroid between Mars and Jupiter to collect data on the origins of the universe, the latest project in the oil-rich federation's ambitious space program.