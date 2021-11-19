Chance Hill, who represents the 5th Congressional District, resigned his seat on the University of Colorado Board of Regents effective immediately, the board and President Todd Saliman announced Friday.
Hill resigned to "pursue new professional opportunities outside the state," the board and president said in a release.
Hill, a Republican, was in the middle of his six year term as regent, which was set to end in 2025.
In a Facebook post Hill said he had been juggling the duties of regent, which he noted was an unpaid position, with his responsibilities of jobs in the private sector. He also said that the recent deaths of both his parents placed a greater need for him to focus on his family.
"I will soon be moving out of state to secure an employment opportunity that will much better enable me to provide for my family in a context of greater job stability and a lower cost of living," he said in the post. "The selection of my replacement will unfold in the coming weeks. The fundamental political balance of the board will not be impacted."
He is a six-year Navy veteran, including a deployment in north-central Iraq, and spent three years as an officer and analyst with the Central Intelligence Agency.
“Regent Hill was a passionate representative for the perspectives held by voters in his district. His contributions to the Board of Regents and the university were greatly appreciated,” Regent Jack Kroll, chair of the Board of Regents, said in the release.