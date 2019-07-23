What if you woke up one morning and embraced fear instead of fleeing it? How would your life change?
Well, you might ride vicious, snorting bulls for thrills.
Breana Knight grew up in Malibu, Calif., where you open windows at night to hear crashing waves. At 7, Breana was leaning on a bed watching TV as bulls sent brave riders crashing to the dirt. Sure, Breana felt fear but also saw a chance to defy fear.
“I think I can do that,” Breana announced to that 7-year-old self. “I’d like to do that.”
Not many children of Malibu become bull riders. Breana did, with the bruises, scars and limp to prove it. Breana’s story is a profile in courage. Bull riding delivers serious thrills and serious danger.
On July 6, at a regional competition for the International Gay Rodeo Association, a steer stepped on Breana’s right leg, leaving a massive bruise. But this hurt was only a prelude.
The next day, an angry bull named Goat threw Breana and then stepped on Breana’s back. The blow severely strained the rider’s right knee. Breana still struggles to walk.
But Breana will return to bull riding. That’s a solemn promise.
During our conversation, I was tempted to tell Breana to stop riding bulls and return to a tame, safe life, but past talks with obsessed bull riders taught me such effort is futile. I attended college in West Texas (don’t ask why), and the flatlands bewildered this Colorado boy. The accents. The dust storms. The belief that the Lone Star State ranks as the most blessed destination on Earth.
And, above all, the bull riding.
Charlie, a close friend, rode the beasts and raved about the fun of it all. You must try it, he said.
Ah, no.
The summer after our junior year, a bull named Bandalero stepped on Charlie’s head, busted the back of his skull and delivered him a long hospital stay. Charlie lost his ability to communicate. He wanted to ask for “ice,” but the word “blood” came out instead. This word confusion continued for two months. When he regained speech, he immediately told those he loved that he soon would return to riding bulls.
His unflinching determination to again defy disaster made no sense to anyone. Well, except him. He rode professionally, ignoring his battered skull, for 15 years.
“I had to prove to myself that it wasn’t going to stop me, that I wasn’t afraid,” Charlie told me.
Breana speaks the same language. Breana lost a battle of human vs. beast, and Breana needs to settle the score.
But that’s not all. For Breana, the rush of riding a bull is worth all risk, all pain.
“It’s the closest that you’ll get to being strapped to a rocket ship,” Breana says, traveling back to 60-plus rides in competition. “The chute opens and the animal explodes, and you’re in the air and the breeze is running through your helmet, running through your shirt.
“You are with this animal, because if you’re not, you’ll be on the ground, not up in the air. And you know in yourself that you are willing to do something and enjoy something that most people won’t even consider doing.
“It’s another way to not be ordinary. It’s something that you have inside of you that not many people have, and you get to explore and feed that side of yourself.”
As a child in Malibu, Breana rode horses at birthday parties and at friends’ homes but spent no time around bulls. That changed when Breana moved to Boulder to attend the University of Colorado.
Breana works in the tech industry, plays trombone in various bands and is preparing the release of a solo music project, Black Wolf Electric. Breana also labors in the youth ministry at Mayflower Congregational church in Englewood. On a recent Sunday, Breana read Scripture from the pulpit of the century-old church and needed help to return to a front-row seat. The bull encounter still delivers serious pain.
Doesn’t matter.
Breana will, despite risks and scars, ride a bull again. Breana declines to sprint from fear.
Breana joyfully runs straight toward it.