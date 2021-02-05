The University of Colorado Boulder plans to bring 4,700 students back to campus for hybrid and in-person learning Monday after more than two months of online learning, a university news release announced.
The move comes as COVID-19 cases steadily declined since December, with 1,256 new cases reported statewide Friday and 657,725 Coloradans vaccinated, state data shows.
The university's leadership evaluated case numbers and choose February as the time to return to campus to allow holiday case numbers to decline so students could have a better experience, CU spokesman Scott Pribble said.
In order to be allowed in the dorms, students must bring negative COVID-19 test results from within the past five days, according to the release.
Students who have not been tested or did not receive their results on time will be tested on campus using a saliva test developed at the university. The saliva test is not a diagnostic test but indicates if students require more extensive testing, Pribble said.
Students will be allowed to bring two family members to help settle into the dorms, although only one family member will be allowed inside the building at a time. Unlike fall move-in, most students will not be accompanied by family, the release said.
All university members are required to wear face masks inside buildings as well as outside when 6 feet of distance cannot be kept, the release said.
After move-in day, students must fill out "Buff Pass" forms everyday, which include a questionnaire to screen students for possible COVID-19 exposures. Plus, all community members coming onto campus must finish an online COVID-19 safety training module.
Students will resume classes Feb. 15 with a blend of in-person, hybrid, and remote learning.