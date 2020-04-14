Virus Outbreak Colorado

BOULDER — The University of Colorado at Boulder has donated more than 130,000 pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) which will be used by health care workers and first responders on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dozens of CU Boulder departments worked to inventory and donate the PPE which included gloves, N-95 masks, face shields, shoe covers and other more.

The donations equate to roughly 98% of the campus’ PPE.

The university's donation went to the Boulder Office of Emergency Management (OEM), which will distribute the supplies to health care providers, long-term care facilities and first responders throughout the county.

