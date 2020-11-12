Owners of towed cars will have to wait a little longer to get them back due to a coronavirus outbreak at the Colorado Springs police's impound lot, the department said Thursday.
Residents will not be able to retrieve their cars or property until the facility reopens Nov. 19, according to police. Cars will not accrue additional fees while the lot is closed.
Those who believe their car has been towed can call police at (719) 444-7000 to confirm, though it may take several days to show up in the system due to delays during the closure, police said.