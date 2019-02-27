To continue to encourage wounded officer Cem Duzel's recovery, the Colorado Springs Police Department is trying to organize a visit with Duzel's "favorite hero," John Cena.
A toy action figure of Cena from his wrestling days with the WWE has been making appearances around Duzel's hospital room, but police said in a Facebook post Wednesday that they hope to replace the "pint-sized version" with the real Cena.
The department declined to explain the significance behind the figurine or how Cena came to be Duzel's hero until next week.
"Can we convince John Cena to visit our hero?" police asked in a tweet.
Duzel was shot in the head, east of the Olympic Training Center, after a gunman who reportedly became belligerent with an Uber driver was refused a ride. Karrar Noaman Al Khammasi, 31, has pleaded not guilty to charges of attempted murder of a police officer, assault with a deadly weapon, felony menacing and illegal possession of a weapon.
Duzel has been recovering at Craig Hospital in Englewood, a rehabilitation hospital specializing in treatment of spinal cord and brain injuries, but despite periodic glimpses of him smiling and laughing, his journey has been tough.
Police indicated he continues to have surgeries but is showing "great courage" with the help of friends, family and the community.